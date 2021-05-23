Purdy outlasts Holcomb to claim class one championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Purdy Softball completed a dominant 30-1 season Sunday with a 4-1 win over Holcomb to claim the class one state championship.

Purdy pitcher Lauren Schallert followed up her 16-strikeout semifinal win with a complete game, seven strikeout performance to claim the title.

Schallert finishes the season with a 26-1 record in the circle.

“It’s amazing,” Schallert said. “You know, it’s not a team – it’s a family. Whether you’re a freshman or a senior, we all just get along. We all mold together really well. Everyone has had a part throughout this whole year and it’s amazing.”

“At first you’re just like, is this really true?” Purdy Head Coach Lori Videmschek said. “Because it’s like oh my goodness. For this group of kids, just seeing the happiness and the smiles on their face knowing all the hard work and dedication they put in the last – you could say the last two years – have really paid off for these kids.”