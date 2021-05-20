Purdy has lead in suspended softball semifinal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The best high school softball teams in the state are gathered in Springfield this weekend for the spring season state championships.

In Class 1, the Purdy Eagles faced Advance.

Purdy is 28-1 and rolls into the Final Four winners of 18 straight games.

And the Eagles batting in the first, Jaclin Fenski trying to bunt her way on, but nice play by the Advance pitcher Annabelle Duffield to make the quick throw to first.

Purdy got a runner on, and then Bayleigh Robbins takes this deep to right, over the outfielder’s head and off the fence, Rylee Stanford scores from first on the double, and it’s 1-nothing Purdy.

Bottom half, the Eagles Lauren Schallert has won 24 games this season and gets a strikeout here in the first.

But rain hit Killian Stadium in the third inning and the game went into a rain delay.

And MSHSAA says it will resume this game at 10am Friday morning.