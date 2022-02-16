SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears are in the thick of the Valley regular season basketball race.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is one of a trio of teams at the top of the conference race.

Missouri State and Northern Iowa each have 11 wins, Loyola has ten and plays Valpo Wednesday night.

The Bears won a knock down drag out fight with Indiana State Tuesday night 79-70.

The game wasn’t decided until the last eight minutes of the game.

Gaige Prim took over in the second half, scoring 23 of his 32 points in the last 20 minutes.

The super senior was fouled 17 times in the game, and made 18 of his 21 free throws.

“You get knees in the back. You get elbows in the back. You get it all. Busted in the ribs, it doesn’t matter. You’re going to get it all. That’s all I can really say. Some nights are better then others. And tonight was actually a pretty good night. We’re just taking the next steps as a team. What we need to do day in and day out. I think it’s a maturity level too. Whatever happened in Terre Haute happened. It’s in the past. We wanted to get our revenge back,” said Gaige.

This is what the Valley race looks like going into Wednesday’s action.

Loyola is at 10-3 with that game at Valpo.

Missouri State and Northern Iowa are at 11-4, and the Bears and Panthers play each other Sunday afternoon at UNI.

Drake and Bradley are four and five.

Arch Madness tips off in a week and a half.