SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears said good bye to their senior stars Wednesday night before the last regular season game at JQH Arena.

And in our Bear Nation report, those two stars helped Missouri State get its 21st win of the season.

Gaige Prim and Jaylen Minnett will exhaust their college eligibility at the end of this season.

Minnett got his second start of the season and immediately hit a three to get things going.

He finished with eight points.

Gaige Prim had another big night as well, 14 points, five rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

Missouri State won 83-67.

Afterwards Prim along with his brother Case talked about the victory.

“It was amazing because his dunks were impressive. There was also good teamwork out there,” said Gaige’s little brother Case.

“It means alot to get a win like that in the final game of the year with a great group of guys that i’ll never forget about. It’ll probably go down for me as one of my favorite games ever,” said Prim.