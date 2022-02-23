SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will wrap up the regular season Wednesday night against Bradley.

In our Bear Nation report, 20-9 MSU is still fighting for one of the top seeds at Arch Madness.

Missouri State will also salute its seniors, and none has played better then the big Bear in the middle Gaige Prim.

They say basketball is a non-contact sport.

Yea, try telling Gaige Prim that.

Every night he’s locked in a Roman-Greco wrestling match in the paint.

But there’s no other place he’d rather be.

“One of the big that I had was going to the Big Dance. Right now I’ve yet to do that. I want to do that with the guys. I love my teammates. That’s probably another reason that I came back.”

The 6-9 colorado native is back for an encore senior season.

And coach dana ford is thrilled,” said Prim.

“He’s never satisfied. And that’s starting to trickle down our roster where guys are hungrier then they have been in the past,” said Missouri State coach Dana Ford.

And Prim’s enjoying his last ride.

Prim is averaging 16 points and eight rebounds per game.

He opened the season with three straight double, doubles and has ten on the year.

But more critical is he’s averaging 29 minutes a game which means he’s healthy.

Prim:”Right now I think I am. I feel great.”

Missouri state is most successful when the big man gets paint touches.

Prim:”All these guys can shoot it pretty well. I sit there and wait for a double team. And then when I see an open guy I’ll give it to him.”

“I’m thankful to be able to play with a big man like him. He has a crazy touch. In practice me and him play one on one because I’m like if I can get my post game like him It’s going to be different. Playing with Gaige is really special,” said Bears guard Isiaih Mosley.

Prim will turn 23 years old in April, he’s the old man on the team.

And he studies old video of NBA post players.

Hakeem Olajuwon and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar were his first loves.

His current crush is Nuggets forward Nikola Jokic.

Prim:”You have a guy like jokic and he has a little bit of a kick back in his game. He shoots threes. A lot of bigs in the past didn’t do that. Jokic shoots a lot of threes. Jokic is a definite problem out there.”

And Gaige Prim will continue to be a definite problem for Valley foes all the way to Arch Madness.