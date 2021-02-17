Prim has career night in Missouri State win over Salukis

CARBONDALE, Ill–Dana Ford’s Missouri State Bears were in Carbondale Wednesday night battling the Southern Illinois Salukis.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was shooting for its sixth straight victory.

Dana Ford and Bryan Mullins with towels drapped on their shoulders to honor the late John Thompson.

And Ja’Monta Black with a corner three and it’s 5-nothing Bears.

Then Isiaih Mosley to Gaige Prim who finishes with the one handed dunk, 11-nothing Bears.

Prim just getting started, he blocks Anthony Davanzo’s shot, then on the other end of the floor he hits the spinning jumper over Davanzo.

Prim also dealing dimes, nice pass to Demarcus Sharp for the hoop, 18-3 Missouri State.

Watch Prim under the rim, he’s tripled teamed and still horses it in, Prim with a double, double in the first half, Bears led 36-22 at the break.

Second half, Isiaih Mosley slashes to the hole, and the scoop shot it’s 44-26 Bears.

Southern Illinois had no answer for Prim.

Gaige Prim with a career high 29 points, and a career high 21 rebounds, a double, double to remember and the Bears win their sixth straight game 68-53.