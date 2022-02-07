SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will go to Drake on Wednesday in fourth place in the Valley conference.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bulldogs are third, and it’ll be another chance for the Bears to sweep a season series.

Missouri State beat Drake on January second here.

Sunday, Missouri State lost a chance to grab a share of the Valley conference lead.

Loyola pulled away from the Bears in the second half to win 71-62.

The Ramblers held Isiaih Mosley to only 12 points.

Gaige Prim scored a double, double, 21 points and ten rebounds.

But Loyola triple teamed Prim in the second half holding him to only two baskets.

The super senior says his team needs to stay focused on the next challenge.

“You’re not going to be able to win every game. I mean how many teams go undefeated in NCAA history. You’re going to win some and you’re going to lose some. We just have to keep our heads up and put this one behind us. And get after it the next day at practice. They started hitting shots. And I don’t think we were as aggressive as we need to be our defensive presence,” said Prim.