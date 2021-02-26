Prim, Bears lock up three seed with win

EVANSVILLE, In. — The Missouri State Bears took care of business when it mattered.

Just needing a win to clinch the three seed in Arch Madness, the Bears beat Evansville 90-81 on Friday night.

Gaige Prim continued his hot streak with a career-high 33 point performance on 79 percent from the field.

The Bears (16-5, 12-5) are on a seven-game winning streak, having not lost a game since the second matchup with Loyola-Chicago.

The streak is the longest active in the conference and is tied for 11 longest in the country.

Isiaih Mosley added in 26 points with Jared Ridder scoring 11.

The 90 point outing is the highest scoring conference game for the Bears since scoring 97 against Drake last season.

The Bears made 69 percent of their shots including 67 percent from three.

The Aces (8-15, 6-11) had four players score in double figures, but the only other two scorers combined for seven points.

The three seed in Arch Madness will play Friday night at 8 against the six seed. It will likely take until Saturday night for the Bears to find out who that opponent will be.

Before then, the Bears and Aces will close out the regular season on Saturday night in Evansville.

