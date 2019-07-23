Price Cutter week opens with qualifying battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While the tournament does not launch until Thursday, the Price Cutter Charity Championship action actually started Monday with the qualifying round.

Over a hundred golfers vied for the final dozen spots in the vent at the Rivercut and Millwood golf courses.

Some local golfers actually used the round to launch their professional careers.

For Joplin native Ukiah Camp, Monday out on a rainy Milwood did not mark his first time on the course.

It did, however, mark the former Seneca High golfer’s first attempt to join a tournament.



“I started playing golf when I was two,” Camp said. “My dad had clubs cut down for me and I was out in my diaper swinging and hitting balls into the woods. He’s who got me into golf and he’s who I’m playing for today. Golf is a major part of my life. I played all throughout high school. Even if I don’t qualify today, there’s always another tournament. There’s always another chance. Just got to keep my head up and keep on moving.”