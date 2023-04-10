SPRINGFIELD–Working in television means having odd days off. Normally, Monday is my Saturday, but when I heard Highland Springs Country Club was hosting it’s media day for the Price Cutter Charity Championship. I couldn’t wait to see what surprises lay in store for this year’s tournament.

The 34th annual four-day competition is set to take place from July 20-23. Returning to one of the original sites when the triple-a tour of professional golf kicked off in 1990.

Over the years, the tournament’s raised nearly $20 million for local charities, including more than one million each of the last two years.

As for the players, they’ll compete for a record first place check of $180,000, largest in tournament history. And if that wasn’t enough to garner your interest, two residents of the Show-Me state will tee it up.

“Carr Vernon, he’s played in the last two Price Cutter Charity Championships on a sponsors exemption,” said Missouri Sports Hall of Fame CEO Byron Shive. “I think he came within one stroke of making the cut last year. He’s a very talented gofler, very up-and-coming. Has a great story. Then Nate Angus, he’s a local product from Fair Grove. He’s actually played in a lot of Missouri Sports Hall of Fame events. Great guy, great story, and we’re excited to give him a chance to come out and show all of the Ozarks what he can do.”