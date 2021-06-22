Prep athletes honored by Springfield Sports Commission

SPRINGFIELD, Mo-The best high school athletes of the last year were honored Tuesday night by the Springfield Sports Commission.

Hundreds of athletes gathered at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for these annual awards.

All sports from football to track and field to bass fishing were honored.

The winners were chosen from a select panel of judges.

The girls team of the year was the Willard volleyball team.

The boys team of the year was the Hartville basketball team.

The girls athlete of the year was Blue Eye’s Riley Arnold.

And the boys athlete of the year was Lamar’s Case Tucker.

