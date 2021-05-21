Pratto powers Naturals past Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Cardinals announced Friday that Hammons Field will be at full capacity starting June 2nd.

The Cards resumed their series with Northwest Arkansas Friday night.

Springfield won the completion of Wednesday’s game, 8-7.

And then the two played the regularly scheduled contest.

Northwest Arkansas wastes little time, top of the first and Nick Pratto takes this deep to right center, over the fence and gone, a solo shot it’s 1-nothing Nats.

Springfield threatening in the bottom half, two on and two out, but Alec Marsh strikes out Juan Yepez swinging to end the threat.

The Naturals add to that lead in the third, two on for Pratto again, he takes this the other way, to left, over the berm and gone, a three run homer, his second of the game, it’s 4-nothing Northwest Arkansas.

Next batter is M.J. Melendez and he takes this deep to right center, back to back jacks, 5-nothing Naturals.

And Northwest Arkansas goes onto win 15-5.