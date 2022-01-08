Powerful fourth quarter lifts Drury to win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers weren’t dominant from the opening tip, but they sure where when they needed to be.

Drury beat Lewis 75-61 on Saturday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.

Kaylee DaMitz continued her stellar play with 32 points to lead Drury (16-1, 6-0) to its fourth win in the past seven days.

“Man, did she just put us on her back or what,” Lady Panthers head coach Amy Eagan said in a release. “I mean, she does so many great things for us and does it every game, but if we really need something to happen, she’s gonna make it happen.”

DaMitz has scored 20 or more points in four of the past six games for Drury.

Terrion Moore (15), Allie Clevenger (14) and Alana Findley also added in double-digits.

Lewis came ready to play and not afraid of the #1 ranked team in the nation, leading Drury 19-8 after the first quarter, a 17 point lead at halftime and held a lead for most of the first 33 minutes of the game.

“I know if we’re gonna be that team that makes a run in the NCAA tournament, we can’t wait till the second half to do that,” said Eagan. So I’m charging it up to maybe playing three or four games in a week, but we know we’ve still got things to figure out.”

Drury outscored Lewis 32-9 in the fourth quarter en route to the 16 point win.

The Lady Panthers start a three game road trip with a visit to William Jewell on Thursday.