Possible NCAA regional motivating #18 Lady Bears

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will open a two game homestand Friday night when they host Evansville.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is in first place in the conference with an 11-1 Valley record.

Evansville is in last place at 0-13.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton doesn’t want her team to look past the Aces.

She also wants her team to win out, and win the Valley post season tournament.

If all that happens there’s a strong possibility that Missouri State could host the first round of the NCAA tournament.

“We feel good about it. If we can win out and finish the way we should finish, I feel really good about it. But if we don’t take care of business, which I don’t foresee, if we slip up somewhere then obviously we won’t host. It’s almost like in our position we have to be perfect the rest of the season. But we’re not really putting pressure on ourselves. We’re just taking it game by game. I feel pretty good about it just based on our RPI and our strength of schedule,” said Coach Mox.