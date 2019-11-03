Police investigating new sexual abuse allegation against former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating a new sexual abuse allegation against former Penn State assistant Jerry Sandusky, a Penn State official confirmed to the Centre Daily Times. Sandusky was convicted on 45 counts of sexual abuse of young boys between 1994-2009.

The new claim comes from an unnamed individual who claims that he was assaulted at the school’s football facility at some point between 2000-10.

“This incident report is the result of the university’s internal and external reporting procedures upon receipt of a new allegation of abuse by Jerry Sandusky,” police spokesman Wyatt DuBois told the Times. “An investigation is ongoing and we have no further comment.”

The Sandusky scandal surfaced in the fall of 2011 when multiple child sexual abuse allegations were levied against the former Penn State coach who served on Joe Paterno’s staff from 1969-99. He was convicted on June 22, 2012, on 45 of the 48 charges and was sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

An appeal for a new trial was rejected in February 2019, but it was determined that mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines were not followed during his the initial sentencing phase. He is awaiting re-sentencing on the 45 convictions.

The scandal ultimately led to the dismissal of Paterno on Nov. 9, 2011. And independent investigation by former FBI director Louis Freeh determined that Paterno did not disclose information related to Sandusky’s crimes.