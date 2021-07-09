Plummer’s home run hat trick marks Springfield five game streak

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield outfielder Nick Plummer took the Springfield hot streak to new heights Thursday night.

The St. Louis first round pick from 2015 became just the second Springfield player ever to hit three home runs in a single regular season game, with his third happening in walk-off fashion.

His 10th inning two-run walk-off bomb gave the Cardinals a 10-9 10 inning win over visiting Tulsa.

Nolan Gorman is the only other Springfield player to notch the hat trick, doing it this season as well back on June 12th.

Plummers’ walk-off winner also marked five straight victories for Springfield, the Cardinals’ longest streak of the season.

They’ll look for a sixth straight Friday night as they face the Drillers again for a 7:00 first pitch at Hammons Field.