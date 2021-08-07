Plummer sets Springfield on-base streak record

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After striking out on his first four at-bats, Springfield Cardinals left fielder Nick Plummer came up with two outs trailing by two to Tulsa in the bottom of the 9th inning.

For Plummer, it represented his last chance to keep his on-base streak going.

He had reached safely in 32 straight games, tying the club record set by Tommy Edman.

Sure enough, down to his last strike on a 2-2 count Plummer sent one deep and over heads in right center.

It dropped for a double, extending Plummer’s streak to 32 games and breaking Edman’s record.

In the end, however, Springfield was unable to turn his hit into a rally as the Cardinals fell to the Drillers 7-5.