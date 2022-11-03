SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The weather hasn’t been too brutal for high school football fans this season, but the district semifinals could be a different story.
Some schools are adjusting the gameplan for Friday in an attempt to beat the rain.
Here are some of the changes to the scheduling:
- Monett @ West Plains (5:00 kickoff)
- Cassville @ Reeds Spring (5:00 kickoff)
- Waynesville @ Lebanon (5:00 kickoff)
- McDonald County @ Bolivar (5:00 kickoff)
- Houston @ Mountain Grove (5:00 kickoff)
This list will be undated throughout Thursday night.