Playoff berth on the line for Evangel at Baker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Crusaders will hit the gridiron Saturday in the last regular season game of the year.

Coach Chuck Hepola is hoping it’s not the last game of the season.

17th-ranked Evangel will go to 15th-ranked Baker with everything on the line.

The winner between these two 8-and-2 teams will take the Heart of America South Division Championship and get an automatic berth in the NAIA playoffs.

The Wildcats have beaten the Crusaders the last three years.

“You know win and we’re in. And I mean in the playoffs. And we’re conference champions. It’s as simple as that. So we have our minds right, in the right direction. And I’m really pleased with how we’re practicing and prepping this week. And I think we have excellent game plans. Simple as that win and we’re in,” said Hepola.