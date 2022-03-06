ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A lot is up in the air for the Missouri State Men’s Basketball team.

After Saturday night’s loss to Drake in the Arch Madness semifinals, but they don’t really know if their season is over or not.

In our bear nation report, they are stuck in the waiting room.

Pros and cons of having a conference tournament a week before the majority of the field.

The bears won’t make the NCAA Tournament, but are hopeful for a bid to the NIT.

“I’d love to keep going and keep playing. I love this team. And keep playing? Why not? I’d love to,” Bears senior forward Gaige Prim said.

History is on their side a bit. This season was the 11th time that three Valley teams had 20 wins going into Arch Madness.

Excluding 2020, all 27 teams made it to either the NCAA’s or NIT.

“I’ve enjoyed coaching this team, whether that is on the court or off the court,” Bears head coach Dana Ford said. In regards to how others view it, I’m not sure. I feel like we had a good year and I don’t think it’s over, but who knows.”

However, the Valley hasn’t had two teams reach the NIT since 2012. So then the Drake V Missouri State argument comes to play.

Of course at-large bids, like the one Northern Iowa gets as a non-tournament-winning regular season champ gets muddies the water a bit.

The Bears… And star point guard Isiaih Mosley saying they hope it’s not the end of the ride.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing if we are going to the NIT or whatever that decision is. I’ll make that decision when it’s time,” Mosley said after the game.

Mosley was the lone Bear named to the MVC Tournament All-Tournament team on Sunday.