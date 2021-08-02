Players hope to impress as Chiefs add depth

ST JOSEPH, Mo–The Kansas City Chiefs hit the practice field in St. Joseph Monday for the teams last workout in shorts without pads.

Things will certainly accelerate as the team eyes its first exhibition game of the season which is a week from Saturday against the 49ers.

Training camp is also where players–no matter how many years they’ve been in the league–are always trying to make an impression.

And teams are building depth.

Harold Kuntz has that story.

Every team needs quality depth.

The Chiefs have picked up some guys in the offseason that they hope can add to depth in certain areas where they need it most.

Mike Hughes at cornerback.

And Jerick McKinnon at running back.

“Everyday is a new day. No matter how good the last day was. No matter how mediocre was I’m going to find a way to be better. That’s my whole mentality coming into camp. You know wipe out the past day, today’s a fresh new start. And find a way to get better,” said McKinnon.

“It’s been great so far since I’ve been here. Everybody’s welcomed me with open arms. And any questions that I have for the guys, they’ve been happy to help. Everything’s been smooth so far. I’m glad to be here like I said. I come everyday ready to work,” said Hughes.

Of course every offensive line unit needs a lot of depth.

And one of those guys who’s providing depth so far is a guy who’s returned, the good doctor Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

“It’s just making sure that you show up everyday with a great attitude. We have a real competitive group this year. And I think it’s my job to show that I can still play everyday. And that I want to play. It’s a really cool group of guys. And they welcomed me in. Even though I’ve been here the past eight years, I wasn’t here last year. It’s good to build that chemistry and I feel we’re pretty united,” said Tardif.

“Obviously we’re going to keep chopping wood. We know what our goals are and our expectations. But it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t take care of business on a day to day basis,” said Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

At Missouri Western State, I’m Harold Kuntz.