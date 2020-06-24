“Play Ball” MLB to start July 24th, Cards taxi squad at Hammons Field

ST. LOUIS –Major League Baseball confirmed Tuesday night that the Covid-19 delayed 2020 season will start on Friday, July 24th.

The players will report to their home stadiums on July first and start a three week training period.

The players ok’d the Covid-19 protection protocols.

This 60 game schedule will be played in 66 days before the post season starts.

Each team will reportedly also have a taxi squad made up of minor league players and prospects who could be called up to replace injured big leaguers.

St. Louis president of baseball operations, John Mozeliak confirmed that the Cards taxi squad will be headquartered at Springfield’s Hammons Field.

The exact number of players on the active roster and the taxi squad will be ironed out in the next few days.

This is what the 2020 season will reportedly look like:

First there will be a designated hitter in both leagues.

Extra inning games will start with a runner at second, that was in place last year in the minors.

And teams will play a regional schedule, so the Cardinals and Royals would play other central division teams from both leagues in those 60 games.