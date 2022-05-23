SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Plato Eagles made their first trip to the final four of the state softball tournament for the first time on Monday.

The Eagles finished with a narrow 3-1 loss to Wellington-Napoleon in the semifinal game and then an 8-0 loss at the hands of Holcomb in the third place game at Killian Softball Complex.

Despite the loss in the first game of the day, Kailey Garrett was in her own zone. She recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing only three hits and one earned run in the contest.

The lone run for Plato was scored when Makayla Fletcher laid down a sacrifice bunt, aggressive base running from Savannah Kimball forced an error and the ensuing run.

In the third place game, both teams were scoreless through the first three innings.

Holcomb scored in the bottom of the fourth and rode the momentum to the win and third place finish.