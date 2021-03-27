Pizano’s kick sends Bears to third-straight win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jose Pizano for the win.

The sophomore made a 33-yard field goal as time expired to give Missouri State a 30-27 win over Southern Illinois on Saturday at Plaster Field.

The Bears (4-4,4-1) have now won three-straight games all over ranked opponents. The first time they have done that since 1989.

“I’m just really enjoying looking around and watching our players smile and enjoy success,” Bears head coach Bobby Petrino said. “Understand that when you work hard and play together as a team, I thought that’s what we really did in the second half. Those guys counted on themselves, their teammates, offense, defense and special teams. A true team win.”

The Bears opened the game with a 75-yard strike from Matt Struck to Celdon Manning to take a 7-0 lead.

It was just the start for Manning as he had a career-day with four total touchdowns.

The Salukis (4-3, 3-3) held a 19-7 lead at halftime, but was held to only eight points in the second half.

The 4-1 conference record for Missouri State gives them a tie for first place in the conference alongside powers North Dakota State, South Dakota State and North Dakota.

The Bears will travel to play the Fighting Hawks next Saturday.