ASH GROVE, Mo–High School boys playoff basketball, Class 2 District 13 semifinals, Ash Grove hosting Liberal.

We pick up the action in the third quarter, the skip pass to Asher Rust who knocks down the three, it’s 44-13 Pirates.

Then Brock Mooneyham with the rebound then downcourt to Nate Trammell for the layup, the Pirates are up by 30.

Ash Grove with strong defense, Tyler Tummons gets the steal and then dishes to Elijah Morrison for the layup, 44-13.

And the Pirates advance to Friday’s championship game winning 63-37.