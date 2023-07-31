CLEVER, Mo–We continue our summer golf series with another installment of Pinson versus the pro.

KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is at Hidden Valley trying to tame yet another of the Ozarks tough par threes.

Chris Pinson:

“Hey there! Welcome to week eight of Ozarks First Tee.

Today, I’m down in Clever at the gorgeous track known as Hidden Valley.

Because today we are back here playing Pinson vs. The Pro and that’s where General Manager of Hidden Valley Mitch Behnen comes in.

So Mitch, are you ready for our duel?”

Mitch Behnen:

“I am Chris.”

Pinson:

“Good, so what’s in store for us on this par 3?”

Behnen:

“Today we’re playing hole 11.

It’s a par 3 as you said.

It’s anywhere from 110 to 200 yard shot.

Today we got 145 yards.

Carry the pond, stay out of the bunkers on both sides and there’s also out of bonds on the right side.

Chris today, I’m gonna hit an 8-iron for this 145 yard shot.

Got a little wind blowing.

Well, it’s a little bit right.”

Pinson:

“Alright Mitch, you’re just passed the bunker so it looks like the dance floor is wide open, brother.

Oh baby, little right of the pin, hit soft, there ya go, front part of the green, just left of the bunker.

Alright Mitch, we both missed the green, so it’s an up-and-down competition I plan on winning.

Go baby, go baby, go baby, go baby, go!

Alright, I’ll take that.”

Mitch:

“Chris, you put a nice little shot in there.

I’m gonna see if I can’t get this closer to the hole and have a tap in or make it in the hole.”

Pinson:

“Not too bad, not too bad.

Alright Mitch, looks like it’s a putt-off and we’ve got two good odds of making it.

There we go, baby, par in the jar.

Alright Mitch, pressure’s on.”

Mitch:

“Nice little putt, Chris, see if I can’t tie you on this hole.”

Pinson:

“Good par, Mitch, nice tie.

Mitch, thank you so much for your time today, that was a good duel brother.”

Mitch:

“It was. Thanks for coming down and you’ll have to come back and see us some time.”

Pinson:

“I definitely will.

Do me a favor, if you enjoyed today, tune in next week for the finale of our summer golf series and our last episode of Pinson vs. the Pro.

Reporting from Hidden Valley in Clever, for Mitch Behnen, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.”