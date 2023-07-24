NIXA, Mo–KOLR 10’s Chris Pinson is putting his clubs where mouth is as his summer time golf series wraps up.

In this week’s Ozarks First Tee, Chris goes one on one at Fremont Hills Country Club.

Chris Pinson:

“Hey there, welcome to week 7 of Ozarks First Tee.

Today we begin our third and final act of our summer golf series, my favorite portion, Pinson vs. The Pro.

And that’s why I’m here at Fremont Hills Country Club, joined by my great and worthy opponent, Assistant Pro, Matt Meyer.

So Matt, A, thank you for having us out here. And b, did you bring your a-game?”

Matt Meyer:

“Chris, it never leaves the bag.”

Chris:

“I like the guy’s confidence.

Now Matt, before we get going.

What can you tell us about the hole we’re going to play?”

Matt:

“We’re at number 15 here at Fremont Hills Country Club.

It’s about 150 yard par 3, with the green sloping left to right.

There’s a bunker short and right and there’s a hill on the right that you have to avoid, but be careful there’s out of bounds close to the left.”

Chris:

“Sounds dangerous, let’s see what happens.”

Matt:

“Alright Chris, I’m gonna aim this just a little left of the flag, hit it nice and high and let it fade back in there.

Chris, it’s going right at it. Just a couple feet right of the hole.”

Chris:

“Alright Matt, you took advantage of having the honors, that was a great swing.

I guess I better come up with one, too, huh?

Climb baby climb.

It gets through the trees, on the back of the green.

I don’t know if I have to chip, but it’s on.”

Chris:

“Alright Matt, you stuffed yours in there about 15 feet, I better knock this close and put some pressure on you.

Roll baby roll.

I did not want a testy five footer for par.”

Matt:

“Alright Chris, we got about 15 feet up the hill, right to left, we’re going for the win.

I’m gonna try and make this one.

I left it short.”

Chris:

“Alright Matt, I knew you were good for par, so nothing like a testy 5-footer to see if i can’t tie you.

Yessir! Par in the jar and there’s a tie!”

Chris:

“Matt, thank you so much for your time today.

That was a lot of fun. I gotta tell ya, I can’t believe i made that putt.

My knees are still knocking.”

Matt:

“Great five footer to end it.

Great par and a good tie.”

Chris:

“Always a pleasure. I look forward to coming back out here.

Reporting from Fremont Hills Country Club, for Matt Meyer, I’m Chris Pinson, Ozarks First.”