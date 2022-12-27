SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The ladies joined the holiday basketball bonanza Tuesday with the annual Pink & White Lady Classic tipping off.

The white division is taking place at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center.

The pink division is being played at Kickapoo High School because of water issues at Weiser Gym.

Republic is the second seed in the white division and faced Aurora.

And the Houn’ Dawgs jumped out to big lead, Payden Blevins with the three pointer, it’s a 7-nothing Aurora lead.

But the Lady Tigers come back, Kaemyn Bekemeier into the paint and the shot falls, it’s a one point game.

Aurora would not back down, Kylee Cole turns the corner and kisses it off the window, 9-6 Dawgs.

Republic keeping pace, Alex Price with the long two, still a one point game.

But the Lady Tigers pull away and win 62-36 and will play Lebanon Wednesday in the quarterfinals.