Pink & White scores and highlights – Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual Pink and White girls’ basketball tournament tipped off on Monday with 32 teams taking part.

Below are scores from both divisions on Monday.

Pink Division:

Greenwood 32 – (7) Ava 59

Waynesville 21 – (2) Republic 58

Carthage 56 – (6) Ozark 49

Buffalo 70 – (3) Lebanon 47

Aurora – (8) Branson

Thayer – (1) Kickapoo

Mt. Vernon – (5) Skyline

Parkview – (4) Cabot (Ar.)

White Division:

Clever 62 – (7) Blue Eye 70

Bolivar 28 – (2) Nixa 77

Catholic 50 – (6) Willard 61

Logan-Rogersville 46 – (3) Strafford 61

Central – (8) Camdenton

Glendale – (1) Georgetown (Tx.)

Hillcrest – (5) West Plains

Marshfield – (4) El Dorado Springs

