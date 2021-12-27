Pink & White scores and highlights – Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The annual Pink and White girls’ basketball tournament tipped off on Monday with 32 teams taking part.
Below are scores from both divisions on Monday.
Pink Division:
Greenwood 32 – (7) Ava 59
Waynesville 21 – (2) Republic 58
Carthage 56 – (6) Ozark 49
Buffalo 70 – (3) Lebanon 47
Aurora – (8) Branson
Thayer – (1) Kickapoo
Mt. Vernon – (5) Skyline
Parkview – (4) Cabot (Ar.)
White Division:
Clever 62 – (7) Blue Eye 70
Bolivar 28 – (2) Nixa 77
Catholic 50 – (6) Willard 61
Logan-Rogersville 46 – (3) Strafford 61
Central – (8) Camdenton
Glendale – (1) Georgetown (Tx.)
Hillcrest – (5) West Plains
Marshfield – (4) El Dorado Springs