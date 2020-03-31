Pietrangelo says Blues teammate Bouwmeester in good health

FILE – In this Jan. 2, 2020 file photo St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester skates against the Colorado Avalanche during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Denver. Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night, Feb. 11, 2020. Bouwmeester appeared to be awake and alert as he was being transported out of the arena to a hospital. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, file)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo says teammate Jay Bouwmeester is in good health some seven weeks after having a cardioverter defibrillator implanted in his chest.

Pietrangelo says he and his teammates have occasionally stopped in to see Bouwmeester while the NHL is on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He says Bouwmeester is able to take walks through their St. Louis-area neighborhood.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester has been ruled out from returning to play this season after collapsing on the bench during the first period of a game at the Anaheim Ducks on Feb. 11.