SPRINGFIELD–After finishing the third round in a 3-way tie for the lead, Chandler Phillips said he looked at Sunday’s opportunity like this, “If you win, it’s your week. If you don’t, better luck next time.” Pretty non-chalante for a guy who’d have his title hopes come down to one swing on the 72nd hole.

Day 4 of the Price Cutter Charity Championship featured two of the season’s best players in the final group – Phillips and Pierceson Coody, tied at -20 to start the round. Both players already notched a victory earlier in the year and are well on their way to gaining their PGA Tour card since they’re inside the top 30 points standings.

But it was Phillips who set the tone early, here on the par-5 1st hole, he drains this 10 foot putt for eagle and backed that up with a birdie at 2 to vault himself to minus 23. Third straight day the Texas A&M alum was 2-under or better in his first 3 holes.

As for Coody, he wasn’t firing on all cylinders like yesterday, when he was 4-under through his first trio of holes. Today, he was just 1-under on the round through his first 7.

But then at 8, the grandson of 1971 Masters champion, Charles Coody flicked a switch, and threw a dart after laying up on the par 5. He’d hole that to move into a tie with Phillips at -22.

Then on 9, Coody’s drive found the right rough, but his approach was pitch perfect. Back to back birdies gave him a one-shot edge going to the back 9.

But to win a golf tournament, there’s a bit of luck involved and chipping in for eagle on the par 5 11th was the break Chandler Phillips was looking for. His eagle made him a co-leader at 24-under after Coody followed with a tap in birdie.

So standing in the fairway on the par-5 18th, trailing by 2 shots, Phillips elected to go for the green, knowing only an eagle could tie if Coody parred the hole, but his hopes drowned in the water with his errant shot.

So with the pressure off, Coody safely hit the green in 3 and tapped in his par putt to win the 34th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship with a total of 25-under par.

“I mean it’s, it’s so cliche, but it’s so hard to put into words,” said tournament champion, Pierceson Coody. “It still doesn’t feel real. It’s probably not gonna feel real for a few days. I’m just happy it didn’t come down to last tournament or something like that. I was kinda in a little bit of a funk, but it’s crazy how one week in golf can change everything and change your mindset, so i’m just ecstatic with everything right now.”

Coody’s 2nd victory of the season is a very special one he couldn’t wait to share with his grandfather.

“He’ll probably be the first person i call after all this. I mean, i guess he gave golf to our family and my dad played professionally and Parker and I playing professionally. It’s been the goal my whole life, so yeah, it’s crazy.”

With 8 events still left in the season, who knows, Coody could earn 1 more victory and automatically jump to the PGA Tour for claiming 3 titles in the same season. Either way, Pierceson Coody’s second win of 2023 comes in the Ozarks at the 34th annual Price Cutter Charity Championship.