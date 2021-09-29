Photos: Cardinals celebrate after clinching NL Wild Card spot

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals extended a franchise-record winning streak and made it even sweeter by clinching the second National League Wild Card spot in the process Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at Busch Stadium.

In a scene that has become familiar during the now 17-game winning streak, the Cardinals found a way to capitalize on an opponent’s mistake to bring runs home.

  • ST LOUIS, MO – SEPTEMBER 28: Harrison Bader #48 of the St. Louis Cardinals congratulates Jose Rondon #64 on his home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium on September 28, 2021 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
  • St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos celebrates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar, right, hugs teammate Paul Goldschmidt as they celebrate after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • St. Louis Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill celebrates with teammates after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers in a baseball game to clinch a playoff spot Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Wainwright called the postgame festivities Tuesday a “good start. We’re very focused…..we’ve got some games to win…..planning on four more of these,” referring to the number of playoff series the Cardinals would need to win a World Series.

“It never gets old,” he said.

Manager Mike Shildt noted that for the first time in a while, the Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth with time left to spare in the season, meaning that the team can get its pitching staff set up for a postseason run, and even with a 17 game winning streak, get rest for the lineup.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MLB Fox Promo

MLB Standings

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

MLB Headlines

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

MLB Tweets