Photos: Cardinals celebrate after clinching NL Wild Card spot

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Cardinals extended a franchise-record winning streak and made it even sweeter by clinching the second National League Wild Card spot in the process Tuesday night, defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 at Busch Stadium.

In a scene that has become familiar during the now 17-game winning streak, the Cardinals found a way to capitalize on an opponent’s mistake to bring runs home.

Wainwright called the postgame festivities Tuesday a “good start. We’re very focused…..we’ve got some games to win…..planning on four more of these,” referring to the number of playoff series the Cardinals would need to win a World Series.

“It never gets old,” he said.

Manager Mike Shildt noted that for the first time in a while, the Cardinals have clinched a playoff berth with time left to spare in the season, meaning that the team can get its pitching staff set up for a postseason run, and even with a 17 game winning streak, get rest for the lineup.