Philly hands Lasers second straight WVA loss

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WVa–The Springfield Lasers were back on the court at the Greenbrier Tuesday night facing Philadelphia.

J-D de Jager coaching his first match after getting his negative Covid-19 result.

First set was mixed doubles Robert Lindstedt and Catherine McNally against Fabrice Martin and Taylor Townsend.

And Martin and Townsend set the tone with a 5-love win.

The only event working for Springfield was mens doubles, Lindsted and Jean Julien Rojer winning 5-4.

But it wasn’t enough as the Freedoms take four of the five events and win 24-12.

The Lasers are 0-2 and play Washington Thursday afternoon.