PGA’s Gligic never quit on his golf dream

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Sports on location at Highland Springs Country Club, where the Price Cutter Charity Championship will tee off it’s first round bright and early Thursday morning.

156 golfers will take aim at the $126,000 thousand dollar first place check.

One of those golfers is a canadian who’s been chasing his dream for more than a decade.

If at first you don’t succeed try and try and try and try and try again.

Michael Gligic is golf’s poster child for perseverance.

“I don’t know how many times you contemplate not playing anymore. I’m sure most of the guys teeing it up this year can attest to that,” said Gligic.

The Canadian turned pro a decade ago and has been grinding ever since.

Michael Gligic played nearly 200 mini-tour and Canada Tour events.

He missed qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour five consecutive years before securing status on this PGA level.

He nearly quit the game he loved to become a real estate agent.

“You know it’s a grind. Week in and week out on the road. Especially when you’re playing on some of the lower tours or the mini-tours. You’re not playing for any money, you’re losing money,” said Gligic.

All that patience finally paid off in 2019.

He won the Panama Championship in February.

And then two top 15 finishes this summer locked up a ticket to next year’s regular PGA Tour.

Gligic:”Oh yea it’s a dream come true. As a kid you put in all those hours, sunrise to sunset. It’s alot of hard work and a lot of people to thank.”

“I was really fired up last week when he locked up his card. Just know Gligic and his whole story. Going and getting his real estate license and giving up the game a little bit. Coming back and winning a Mckenzie Tour event. And jump starting his career again. It’s cool to see someone like that have success, espcially a friend,” said Lee Hodges/PGA Pro Golfer.

Gligic played at Highland Springs two years ago but would like to forgt it after hitting two spectators with golf balls before missing the cut.

“If any fans are coming out to watch me, I’d suggest bringing their helmet,” said Gligic.

Michael Gligic’s road is not as difficult as the one his autistic brother travels.

And he raises money and awareness for autism on tour.

It just so happens that Sunday is Go Blue for autism at the Charity Championship.

“I have to freshen up the Blue gear. It’s a charity that’s close to me and my family,” said Gligic.