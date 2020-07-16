PGA Tour Champions back south of Branson

RIDGEDALE, Mo–Back in January the PGA Tour Champions pulled out of Top of the Rock, ending a legendary run south of Branson.

But Thursday, the tour and Bass Pro Shops-Big Cedar Lodge announced a return of elite level golf.

And it’ll be twice as nice.

The PGA Tour is back in the Ozarks.

PGA Tour Champions announced that Buffalo Ridge and Ozarks National will each host a three day tournament on back to back weeks this August.

“When we talked about it, I said you what. I want to go somewhere where we can play two events in a very condensed time frame. And we threw around a couple of ideas. When we talked about Big Cedar Lodge it just clicked and made sense,” said PGA Tour Champions President Miller Brady.

For six years, the Champions Tour played the Legends of Golf at both Buffalo Ridge and Top of the Rock.

But that relationship ended earlier this year.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic and golf shut down.

Now the Champions Tour is looking to restart its season and knew the golf environment that Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops created south of Branson.

“Made a phone call to Johnny Morris. He was very open to the idea. And honestly within a very short time frame we were able to figure it out with he and his team,” said Brady.

Johnny Morris in a statement said he’s very happy to welcome these incredible players and friends back to Big Cedar Lodge.

“The players on our tour right now are great. We have the likes of Ernie Els that just turned 50 and is starting to play,” said Brady.

The golf will be a three-day, 54-hole tournaments played in the traditional format.

No spectators will be allowed.

And both will be televised on the Golf Channel.

The first will be August 19th through the 21st at Buffalo Ridge.

The second will be August 24th through the 26th at Ozarks National.

“Yea to do two events in about ten days is really unheard of but our players have really embraced the idea as well,” said Brady.

Like the regular PGA Tour, the golfers will be tested for Covid-19 prior to arriving at the golf course and they’ll be temperature checked each day on site.

This is just a one year commitment from both the PGA and Bass Pro.

But it could hint to something more permanent in the future.

Brady:”We’ve always enjoyed the partnership. This just show you how strong the partnership was.”