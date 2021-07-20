PGA releases PCCC tee times, Romo gets morning start for Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The PGA released tee times for the first two rounds of the Price Cutter Charity Championship at Highland Springs on

Former Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback and current CBS broadcaster Tony Romo will be teeing at 9:06 AM on Thursday starting on the 10th hole.

He’ll then tee at 2:26 PM on Thursday starting on the 1st hole.

You can view the complete list of tee times for Thursday and Friday’s opening rounds right here: Price Cutter Charity Championship Presented by Dr Pepper Tee Times (pgatour.com)