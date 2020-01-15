Petrino’s path to MSU full of mountains, valleys

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2018, file photo, Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino tries to get the referees attention during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Syracuse, in Syracuse, N.Y. Petrino, a coach with a track record of on-the-field success but off-the-field embarrassments, will be the next coach at Missouri State, the university said Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)

Missouri State’s new football coach, Bobby Petrino, comes with many on the field successes.

The 58-year-old also comes with baggage.

Lets start with the positives.

Petrino is known as an offensive guru and has had success molding quarterbacks like Arkansas’ Ryan Mallett and Louisville’s Lamar Jackson.

He was an FBS head coach for 14 seasons, two stints at Louisville, as well as Arkansas and Western Kentucky.

He also coached part of one season for the Atlanta Falcons.

Petrino coached those teams to nine bowl games, including BCS games for both Louisville and Arkansas.

He had four ten win seasons and won a CUSA and Big East championship.

Now for the baggage.

Less than six months after signing a 10-year contract with Louisville, Petrino left for the Falcons in 2007.

13 games into that season, with a 3-10 record, he left for Arkansas.

Petrino won 34 games in four seasons at Arkansas, including an 11-2 mark in 2011.

But the following April, Petrino was involved in a motorcycle accident where it was revealed he was having an affair with a former Razorback volleyball player that he had also hired as an assistant in the football office.

Petrino was fired in Fayetteville, landed for one season at Western Kentucky before Louisville hired him a second time in 2014.

Petrino coached Lamar Jackson to a Heisman Trophy win in 2016.

But Jackson left early for the NFL, and the Cardinals went 2-8 two years later. Louisville fired Petrino saying the players were not responding to him.

Thursday morning Bobby Petrino will start another chapter, this time at Missouri State.