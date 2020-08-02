Petrino’s Bears open preseason practice

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Any number of questions still loom over the upcoming college football season.

In our Bear Nation report, with Missouri State’s first game just four weeks from today against Oklahoma, every day of preparation counts.

To that end, Saturday was a major step for new Head Coach Bobby Petrino’s Bears.

Plaster saw the first day of practice Saturday morning, marking the launch of Bobby Petrino’s first Fall here in Springfield.

It was not the full roster with some athletes in quarantine, but it was our first glimpse at Petrino as a coach and his first real glance at his players.

“It was fun to be out there, that’s for sure,” Petrino said. “I think all the players were anxious to be able to get on the field and work at something that they really enjoy doing. I think as coaches we were excited to get out there. There’s no question we’ve got a lot of work to do as far as all getting on the same page. I think they understand a lot. They know a lot about what we’re doing. They just haven’t experienced it physically. So we’ve got to get that experience and we’ve got to understand what we’re good at, what we need improvement at, what we’re not so good at. But I thought they came out with a great attitude.”