Petrino’s Bears hit the road to Carbondale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State football Bears will continue their mission for a second straight NCAA playoff appearance.

In our Bear Nation report, one big key is to win Saturday at Southern Illinois.

17th-ranked Missouri State is 5-3 on the season, the seventh-ranked Salukis are 6-2.

Bobby Petrino’s Bears have won three of the last five meetings between the two, including a win at SIU in 2017.

The defense will have to contain quarterback Nic Baker.

He has the keys to an offense that averages 35 points per game.

“They’ve got talent on offense. They’ve got good receivers. They’ve got speed, hand the ball, throw them the ball. The quarterback makes a lot of plays. We have to get him out of rhythm, put some pressure on him and make him change. Make him not just sit back there and be comfortable and deliver the ball,” said coach Bobby Petrino.