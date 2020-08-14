Missouri State football to play Central Arkansas in home-and-home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State football finalized its fall non-conference schedule Friday, adding a home-and-home series with Central Arkansas.

MSU will travel to Conway, Arkansas on Sept. 26th.

Petrino’s Bears will then host UCA on Oct. 17th for a homecoming rematch in Springfield at Plaster Stadium.

Both games against Central Arkansas will kick off at 7 p.m.

“Their proximity made perfect sense for us to play, and it allows us to be fiscally responsible while adhering to the NCAA guidelines,” said Missouri State Athletic Director Kyle Moats. “I’m especially excited that we will get to play a home game on homecoming. As much as we can honor our traditions, it’s a great thing for students, alumni and our students-athletes. I know the community will enjoy getting to see football at Plaster Stadium this fall.”

That means a lot more excitement on the practice field for Missouri State football these days now that the Bears have three set game day dates on the horizon.

On Wednesday, Bobby Petrino’s team got official word they would be facing the Oklahoma Sooners on September 12th resulting in cheers after practice that day.

The Bears are now less than a month away from kickoff, putting some extra drive into practice at Plaster Stadium.

Missouri State is wrapping up its third full week of team practices and Friday morning marked our first glimpses of the offense and defense going head to head with transfer quarterback Jaden Johnson leading the way in the pocket.

Petrino said he has yet to name a starting quarterback and his team has yet to vote on captains, but he’s happy with where his team is at at this point.

He and his players are also excited for the looming matchup with the 6th ranked Sooners.

“When I talk to players and ask them, the number one concern was we just want to know if we’re going to be playing. We just want to know what the schedule is. When we did find out that we were playing Oklahoma, I think everybody was excited.”

“The health and safety of our student-athletes was paramount throughout this process,” said Moats. “I appreciate the fact that the Big XII has appropriately made every opportunity for our student-athletes to participate and provided safety and health protocols for teams to adhere to. I can’t thank Joe Castiglione and his staff enough for their transparency, communication and friendship during this time. We look forward to playing Oklahoma on Sept. 12.