Petrino wants a clean game in Saturday’s Bears battle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will be seeking revenge Saturday night when they kick off the home portion of their schedule against a familiar opponent, Central Arkansas.

The Bears and the Bears met twice last fall in the Covid-19 shortened autumn campaign.

And Central Arkansas won both of the games.

This fall both teams will enter the game ranked in the FCS STATS poll.

Missouri State is 23rd in the country, Central Arkansas is 19th.

Bears boss Bobby Petrino says his team needs to learn from the mistakes they made in 2020.

“It’s a good football team. We know them well. I did feel like in the fall we hadn’t quite learned how to win a game yet. We found ways to lose those games. So we have to take care of the ball offensively. And play the right way to win football games. Hopefully that can carries over from the spring,” said Petrino.