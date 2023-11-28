FAYETTEVILLE, Ark–Bobby Petrino is heading back to Fayetteville.

Multiple media sources say Petrino and Arkansas have worked out a deal for him to return as the Hogs offensive coordinator.

Petrino left Arkansas amid controversy, and now he returns with a chance to resurrect its offense.

Petrino had been the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, but the Aggies hired Mike Elko as the new head coach Sunday.

And Elko will bring in a new staff.

Of course Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas from 2008-2011.

Petrino led the Hogs to a 10-2 record in 2010, but Arkansas fired him a year later following a motorcycle crash and subsequent scandal.

Petrino returned to the coaching ranks in 2020 at FCS Missouri State.

In three seasons, Petrino rebuilt Mo State football, winning 18 games and leading the Bears to the playoffs twice.

Arkansas is expected to officially introduce Petrino Wednesday.