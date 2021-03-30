Petrino to MVFC: “Let us play (North Dakota) on the 17th”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State broke into the FCS football rankings for the first time since 2018 Tuesday.

In our Bear Nation report, MSU is number 19 in the writers poll and 23rd with the coaches.

Saturday’s game at North Dakota was canceled because of Covid-19 exposure with the Fighting Hawks.

The Bears have one scheduled game left, April 10th against Youngstown State.

The Bears are 4-1 this spring, could be 5-1 with a win over the 1-4 Penguins.

But is that enough to make the FCS playoffs?

16 teams will make the post-season, with only six at large bids.

Adjusting the schedule so the Bears and North Dakota can play on April 17th would help.

But so far, the Valley Football Conference says no.

“I wish that the conference could come in and let us play them the (April) 17th. We’ve got four teams that all have just one loss. It’d be nice if we could play somebody on the 17th. It would give us a chance to make the playoffs. But it’s certainly nothing we can control. I can’t speak for the Valley but I know that when you look at how they were shuffling games in certain conferences in the fall. They were certainly doing it for that. Why not? Right?,” said Missouri State coach Bobby Petrino.