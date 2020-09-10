Petrino to Bears: “Play fast, play fearless”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Bears will kick off a short three game fall football schedule Saturday night in Norman, Oklahoma.

In our Bear Nation report, FCS Missouri State will face a major challenge from the fifth ranked team in the country in Oklahoma.

In addition to the step up in competition, the Bears have a new coach and a team full of new players.

Ten starters Saturday night were not on the team last season.

That’s not a bad thing considering last year’s team was 1-10.

New coach Bobby Petrino knows all of this and wants his team to play hard and have fun in Norman.

“It’s going to be a tremendous challenge. There’s no question about that. They have great linemen, great skill players tremendous quarterback. And a really, really good scheme. I think that’s what’s important to us. Is that our guys can understand what we’re asking them to do. And play fast and play fearless and make sure they can look in the mirror after the game and say I’ve played the hardest that I possibly could,” said Petrino.