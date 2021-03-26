Petrino teaching Missouri State football how to win

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Lost amid all the March Madness this week has been Missouri State football.

The Valley Football Conference continues on in its spring season, and the Bears will be at home Saturday afternoon.

Fresh off of back to back road victories over ranked teams, the Bears will host Southern Illinois at 2 p.m.

The Salukis are 3-2 and ranked tenth in the country.

It’s been eight seasons since a Bears team has won four conference games, but Missouri State could accomplish that Saturday.

“The first thing I said when I came here and took this job was we’re going to look forward. Not worry about the past. These guys have done a great job of that. And trying to compete extremely hard. Prepare hard each week. We’ve been battling and finding a way to win. Which is something that we worked hard to do to teach them how to win,” said Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino.