Petrino: Spring season won’t affect Bears in Stillwater

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State will kick off the 2021 season Saturday night at Oklahoma State.

In our Bear Nation report, it’s the 24th ranked Bears and the 22nd ranked Cowboys.

Of course these two teams are in two different divisions.

Oklahoma State played a traditional fall season in 2020.

Because of Covid-19, Missouri State played three fall games, and then seven more in the spring.

While the Cowboys were enjoying spring ball, the Bears were winning a co-conference championship.

Bobby Petrino doesn’t think the large amount of work will effect his Bears.

“You really don’t worry about that. You just have to line up and play. You think back to years where you didn’t play in the spring. And we had time to go through the winter program, spring practice. Maybe put in some new stuff. Or try some new stuff or things like that. Certainly we missed some of that. But it really doesn’t matter we’re playing on Saturday night. And both of us had the same amount of practices leading up to the game,” said Petrino.