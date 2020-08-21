Petrino shows off new Bears in first scrimmage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Bobby Petrino’s Missouri State Bears were back on the practice field Friday afternoon.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State is the only Valley football conference school that will play fall ball.

Petrino’s boys will play three games including at Oklahoma September 12th.

Friday, the Bears held their first scrimmage and new quarterback Jaden Johnson looked good, here he throws to Damoriea Vick on the sideline, a pickup of 15 yards and a first down.

Then Johnson throws to Myron Mason out of the backfield, another first down.

Later on the drive, the handoff to Kevon Latulas who churns it downfield for another big pickup.

Johnson caps off the drive with a touchdown run off the read option.

Bobby Petrino/Missouri State Coach:”Yea, I thought they went out and played hard. It was very competitive on both sides of the ball. And we tried to work our special teams in there. We have a lot of work to do there to improve on. But I did like our energy and the hustle and fire everybody played with. We have a lot to work on. But it was good to get what I call the testing in. We’ve been teaching and practicing. Today was a test. So it’ll be fun to watch the video and see how everyone grades out,” said Petrino.