Petrino says team is relatively healthy going into playoff game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the first time in three decades, the Missouri State football team is preparing for an NCAA playoff game.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State will go to North Dakota Saturday to play the Fighting Hawks.

Bobby Petrino’s 12th-ranked team has won four straight games.

One question going into North Dakota is who will quarterback Missouri State.

Matt Struck had been starting, but he suffered a head injury in the Youngstown State game.

Jaden Johnson came in and led the Bears to a victory.

Tailback Jeremiah Wilson will not play after aggrevating an injury against the Penguins.

“Yeah, Matt (Struck) didn’t get any work in last week, hopefully he will be all right and go out and practice hard and see how we are doing.

Other than that we are healthy. We won’t have (Jeremiah) Wilson unfortunately. Other than that, we should have every body else available. On offense we know our limitations a little bit, but we continue to improve and get better and start making big plays and certainly when the pressure is on. That is what has allowed us to get to this point,” said Petrino.