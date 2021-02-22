Petrino names Johnson starting QB for spring opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–For the second straight week, the Missouri State football team is preparing for its spring season opener.

In our Bear Nation report, Bobby Petrino’s troops will now go to Western Illinois to open the season.

Last week’s game against Illinois State was moved to the end of the spring season because of all the snow and cold.

Western Illinois was 1-7 in the conference season in 2019 and did not play any games this fall.

Petrino announced that Jaden Johnson will return as the starting quarterback against the Leathernecks.

Coach hopes Johnson has learned from the three defeats that he started in the fall.

“He’s got to take care of the ball. There’s no doubt about that. But he’s very resilient. He has a lot of confidence in himself. His teammates have a lot of confidence in him. There’s not one quarterback out there, including Tom Brady, who hasn’t had bad days. Who didn’t get his eyes down and look at the pass rush. And threw a couple of picks when he shouldn’t have. As a quarterback you have to understand that that goes with the position. It’s the nature of the position, said Petrino.”