Petrino named finalist for Robinson award

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State coaching staff has spent the last 30 hours or so scouring all the video they can find on Tennessee-Martin.

In our Bear Nation report, the Bears and Skyhawks will meet in the first round of the NCAA playoffs Saturday.

That game is at home at Plaster Stadium with a three o’clock kickoff.

Monday, Bears coach Bobby Petrino was named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS Coach of the Year award.

Petrino is in his second season at Missouri State and has led the team to back to back playoff appearances.

His Bears are 11-3 in rugged Missouri Valley Football Conference play.

“Yea I try not to look at it like that. I just try to go one game at a time. And try to work hard. Yea it was pretty quick. Usually it takes a year or two to get going at it. We’ve playing football for a long time here. Playing last fall, playing those three games. They weren’t fun because of the outcome. But they did a lot to build our team. And gave our players confidence. They saw how hard they could play. And how close they were to winning,” said Petrino.